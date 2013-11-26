FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 417.79 bln rupees - cbank
November 26, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 417.79 bln rupees - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/11^^                  417.79
23/11^                   416.64    
22/11^                   385.68    
21/11^                   427.17    
20/11^                   427.91    
19/11~~~~                432.30      
18/11~~~~                424.72    
16/11~~~                 442.17    
14/11~~~                 371.55      
13/11~~                  434.16
12/11~~                  434.26    
11/11~~                  433.80
09/11~~                  335.80
08/11~~                  402.35
07/11~~                  434.28
06/11~~                  393.22
05/11~~                  390.22
01/11~                   384.04
31/10~                   430.90
30/10~                   428.05
29/10~                   423.27
28/10#                   426.68   
26/10#                   377.85
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
       ^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
        ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
     ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
      ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap  
       ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap 
       ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       # - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

