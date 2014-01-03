FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 246.15 bln rupees-cbank
January 3, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 246.15 bln rupees-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
02/01@                   246.15
01/01#                   472.40
31/12#                   478.08
30/12#                   474.35
28/12#                   448.28
27/12#                   428.97                
26/12#                   449.39
24/12#                   449.99
23/12#                   444.34
21/12#                   403.60
20/12#                   351.90
19/12#                   443.60 
18/12#                   429.28
17/12#                   417.19    
16/12#                   367.17
14/12#                   264.95
13/12#                   209.16     
12/12#                   295.47
11/12#                   231.17
10/12#                   304.59
09/12^^^                 242.66
07/12^^              170.22
06/12^^                  106.13
05/12^^                  159.58
04/12^                   140.95
03/12^                   169.75
02/12^                   242.33
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
    @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.   
    Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
    # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    ^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    ^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    ^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap

    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

