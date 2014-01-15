FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 486.16 bln rupees-cbank
#Financials
January 15, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 486.16 bln rupees-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
13/01^                   486.16  
11/01@                   410.66
10/01@                   426.61
09/01@                   447.47
08/01@                   449.98
07/01@                   425.11    
06/01@                   340.65
04/01@                   207.60    
03/01@                   197.95    
02/01@                   246.15
01/01#                   472.40
31/12#                   478.08
30/12#                   474.35
28/12#                   448.28
27/12#                   428.97                
26/12#                   449.39
24/12#                   449.99
23/12#                   444.34
21/12#                   403.60
20/12#                   351.90
19/12#                   443.60 
18/12#                   429.28
17/12#                   417.19    
16/12#                   367.17
14/12#                   264.95
13/12#                   209.16     
12/12#                   295.47
11/12#                   231.17
10/12#                   304.59
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
    @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent.   
    ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent.
    Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table
published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13.
    # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

