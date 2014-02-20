TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 458.51 bln rupees-cbank

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 18/02**** 458.51 17/02**** 445.54 15/02**** 422.49 14/02**** 465.49 13/02**** 520.49 12/02**** 512.81 11/02**** 500.27 10/02**** 500.20 08/02**** 489.29 07/02**** 418.92 06/02*** 428.54 05/02*** 341.26 04/02*** 333.56 03/02*** 401.66 01/02*** 330.16 31/01*** 401.16 30/01*** 449.66 29/01** 499.49 28/01* 460.69 27/01* 436.26 25/01* 442.39 24/01* 315.34 23/01^ 402.09 22/01^ 439.40 21/01^ 364.07 20/01^ 491.67 18/01^ 390.45 17/01^ 437.26 16/01^ 487.51 15/01^ 487.51 13/01^ 486.16 11/01@ 410.66 10/01@ 426.61 09/01@ 447.47 08/01@ 449.98 07/01@ 425.11 06/01@ 340.65 04/01@ 207.60 03/01@ 197.95 02/01@ 246.15 01/01# 472.40 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent *** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ** - Includes 48.93 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent * - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.00 percent ^ - Includes 42.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.11 percent. @ - Includes 36.63 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.35 percent. Note - The refinance to SMEs started from Nov. 18. The table published by Reuters include this number effective Dec. 13. # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under forex swap Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)