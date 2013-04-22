FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 298.67 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 298.67 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
20/04^                   298.67
18/04^                   231.48
17/04@@@@@               199.41
16/04@@@@                270.08
15/04@@@@                270.08
13/04@@@@                193.48
12/04@@@@                251.03
10/04@@@@                249.51
09/04@@@@                249.51
08/04@@@@                247.01
06/04@@@@                302.51
05/04@@@@                226.15
04/04@@@@                248.16
03/04@@@@                252.36
02/04@@@@                328.67
01/04@@@@                392.79
30/03@@@@                392.79
28/03@@@@                401.69
26/03@@@                 338.39
25/03@@                  264.70
23/03@                   229.05
22/03#####               196.69
21/03####                288.32
20/03####                258.47
19/03###                 243.47
18/03###                 235.20
16/03###                 167.77
15/03###                 152.52
14/03###                 218.63
13/03###                 199.13
12/03###                 213.60 
11/03###                 215.60
09/03###                 236.76
08/03###                 149.68
07/03##                  227.86
06/03##                  163.77
05/03##                  172.22
04/03#                   137.92
02/03#                   161.79
01/03#                   187.99
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
       ^ - Includes 94.37 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap    
   @@@@@ - Includes 98.08 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@@@ - Includes 95.9 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@@ - Includes 91.52 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
    @@ - Includes 84.09 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
      @ - Includes 82.73 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
 ##### - Includes 80.89 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
  #### - Includes 77.62 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
  ### - Includes 72.46 billion rupees of refinance under
         forex swap   
   ## - Includes 70.82 billion rupees of refinance under
           forex swap
     # - Includes 65.87 billion rupees of refinance under
           forex swap
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.