TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 304.59 bln rupees - cbank
December 11, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 304.59 bln rupees - cbank

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
10/12^^^^^^              304.59
09/12^^^^^               242.66
07/12^^^^              170.22
06/12^^^^                106.13
05/12^^^^                159.58
04/12^^^                 140.95
03/12^^^                 169.75
02/12^^^                 242.33
30/11^^^                 260.01
29/11^^^                 369.86
28/11^^                  394.1 
27/11^^                  419.61
26/11^^                  419.61
25/11^^                  417.79
23/11^                   416.64    
22/11^                   385.68    
21/11^                   427.17    
20/11^                   427.91    
19/11~~~~                432.30      
18/11~~~~                424.72    
16/11~~~                 442.17    
14/11~~~                 371.55      
13/11~~                  434.16
12/11~~                  434.26    
11/11~~                  433.80
09/11~~                  335.80
08/11~~                  402.35
07/11~~                  434.28
06/11~~                  393.22
05/11~~                  390.22
01/11~                   384.04
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
    ^^^^^^ - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
     ^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
      ^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
        ^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
        ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
     ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
      ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap  
       ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap 
       ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
