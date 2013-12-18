FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 417.19 bln rupees-cbank
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 417.19 bln rupees-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
17/12#                   417.19    
16/12#                   367.17
14/12#                   264.95
13/12#                   209.16     
12/12#                   295.47
11/12#                   231.17
10/12#                   304.59
09/12^^^^^               242.66
07/12^^^^              170.22
06/12^^^^                106.13
05/12^^^^                159.58
04/12^^^                 140.95
03/12^^^                 169.75
02/12^^^                 242.33
30/11^^^                 260.01
29/11^^^                 369.86
28/11^^                  394.1 
27/11^^                  419.61
26/11^^                  419.61
25/11^^                  417.79
23/11^                   416.64    
22/11^                   385.68    
21/11^                   427.17    
20/11^                   427.91    
19/11~~~~                432.30      
18/11~~~~                424.72    
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
         # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
     ^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
      ^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
        ^^ - Includes 20.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
        ^ - Includes 31.89 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
     ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.