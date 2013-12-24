FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 444.34 bln rupees-cbank
December 24, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 444.34 bln rupees-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
23/12#                   444.34
21/12#                   403.60
20/12#                   351.90
19/12#                   443.60 
18/12#                   429.28
17/12#                   417.19    
16/12#                   367.17
14/12#                   264.95
13/12#                   209.16     
12/12#                   295.47
11/12#                   231.17
10/12#                   304.59
09/12^^^^^               242.66
07/12^^^^              170.22
06/12^^^^                106.13
05/12^^^^                159.58
04/12^^^                 140.95
03/12^^^                 169.75
02/12^^^                 242.33
30/11^^^                 260.01
29/11^^^                 369.86
28/11^^                  394.1 
27/11^^                  419.61
26/11^^                  419.61
25/11^^                  417.79
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
         # - Includes 4.54 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
     ^^^^^ - Includes 7.39 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
      ^^^^ - Includes 9.04 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       ^^^ - Includes 14.69 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
