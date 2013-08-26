FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 355.34 bln rupees
August 26, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 355.34 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - 
    Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
24/08#####               355.34
23/08#####               389.00
22/08#####               419.32
21/08#####               419.53
20/08#####               419.05
19/08#####               419.54
17/08#####               328.30
16/08#####               373.81
14/08#####               419.34
13/08#####               419.29
12/08####                419.38
10/08###                 325.80
08/08###                 348.07
07/08###                 414.95  
06/08##                  419.62
05/08##                  368.57     
02/08##                  343.72
01/08#                   417.42
31/07"""""               440.67
30/07"""""               440.77
29/07"""""               439.67
27/07""""                436.30
26/07""""                314.78
25/07""""                330.27
24/07"""                 375.46
23/07"""                 275.26
22/07"""                 333.26
20/07"""                 245.12
19/07"""                 250.12
18/07"""                 254.21
17/07"""                 299.03
16/07"""                 301.79
15/07"""                 169.41
13/07"""                 198.34
12/07"""                 198.74      
11/07"""                 214.63
10/07"""                 183.70
09/07"""                 207.00
08/07"""                 254.36
06/07"""                 152.20
05/07"""                 149.20
04/07"""                 168.07
03/07"""                 170.14
02/07""                  164.93
01/07"                   168.62
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.25 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
  #####- Includes 89.88 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
  ####- Includes 90.43 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap  
  ### - Includes 90.69 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap    
   ## - Includes 96.32 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    # - Includes 97.56 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    """""  - Includes 120.87 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap 
    """"  - Includes 122.48 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    """  - Includes 123.56 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
     ""  - Includes 116.35 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    " - Includes 109.89 billion rupees of refinance under
          forex swap
    Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

