FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 432.30 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 432.30 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) -                                       
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
19/11~~~~                432.30      
18/11~~~~                424.72    
16/11~~~                 442.17    
14/11~~~                 371.55      
13/11~~                  434.16
12/11~~                  434.26    
11/11~~                  433.80
09/11~~                  335.80
08/11~~                  402.35
07/11~~                  434.28
06/11~~                  393.22
05/11~~                  390.22
01/11~                   384.04
31/10~                   430.90
30/10~                   428.05
29/10~                   423.27
28/10#                   426.68   
26/10#                   377.85
25/10#                   404.26
24/10#                   429.34
23/10#                   428.95
22/10#                   436.32
21/10#                   429.20
19/10#                   427.10
18/10#                   378.09
17/10#                   414.61
15/10^^^^^               420.52
14/10^^^^^               421.58
12/10^^^^^               361.35
11/10^^^^^               387.18
10/10^^^^^               420.33
09/10^^^^^               344.68
08/10^^^^^               410.26
07/10^^^^^               416.59
05/10^^^^^               374.41
04/10^^^^^               382.32     
03/10^^^^^               421.64
01/10^^^^                429.36
30/09^^^^                427.04    
28/09^^^^                361.06
27/09^^^^                386.66 
26/09^^^                 426.79  
25/09^^                  432.18
24/09^^                  433.47
23/09^^                  429.86
21/09^^                  373.13
20/09^^                  383.81
19/09^                   433.07
18/09^                   434.57
17/09^                   434.57
16/09^                   434.62
14/09^                   434.77
13/09^                   396.28
12/09@@@@                436.69
11/09@@@@                436.69
10/09@@@@                436.81
07/09@@@@                435.94
06/09@@@@                330.29
05/09@@@@                421.23
04/09@@@                 426.11
03/09@@@                 426.11
02/09@@                  426.54
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.50 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
     ~~~~ - Includes 36.27 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap   
      ~~~ - Includes 41.72 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap  
       ~~ - Includes 41.83 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap 
       ~ - Includes 42.26 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
       # - Includes 47.67 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
    ^^^^^- Includes 52.56 billion rupees of refinance under
forex swap
   ^^^^- Includes 59.77 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
   ^^^ - Includes 62.47 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    ^^ - Includes 67.87 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap  
    ^ - Includes 71.12 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
   @@@@ - Includes 76.9 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @@@ - Includes 81.53 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
    @@ - Includes 81.85 billion rupees of refinance under forex
swap
       Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)  
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on
.

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.