FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's RBI says repo bids fall to 1.60 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 19, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-India's RBI says repo bids fall to 1.60 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
said on Monday it accepted all 65 bids for 1.60 trillion rupees
($31.88 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
19/03        65       1,601.75    65    1,601.75       8.50    	
16/03        70       1,777.85    70    1,777.85       8.50 	
15/03        62       1,347.95    62    1,347.95       8.50 	
14/03        58       1,248.55    58    1,248.55       8.50    	
13/03        50       1,230.90    50    1,230.90       8.50	
12/03        52       1,314.00    52    1,314.00       8.50	
09/03@       36         527.85    36      527.85       8.50	
09/03        44         799.65    44      799.65       8.50	
07/03        56       1,262.80    56    1,262.80       8.50     	
06/03        44         874.20    44      874.20       8.50	
05/03        48       1,113.00    48    1,113.00       8.50	
02/03        69       1,708.00    69    1,708.00       8.50	
01/03        74       1,916.75    74    1,916.75       8.50 	
29/02        66       1,797.20    66    1,797.20       8.50 	
28/02        70       1,806.45    70    1,806.45       8.50 	
27/02        66       1,794.00    66    1,794.00       8.50	
24/02@       30         388.90    30      388.90       8.50	
24/02        45         962.80    45      962.80       8.50	
23/02        54       1,471.35    54    1,471.35       8.50	
22/02        57       1,409.50    57    1,409.50       8.50	
21/02        53       1,304.05    53    1,304.05       8.50 	
17/02        67       1,655.10    67    1,655.10       8.50 	
15/02        68       1,684.35    68    1,684.35       8.50 	
14/02        66       1,701.55    66    1,701.55       8.50 	
13/02        63       1,660.80    63    1,660.80       8.50	
10/02        25         441.45    25      441.45       8.50	
10/02        45         867.05    45      867.05       8.50    	
09/02        46       1,314.00    46    1,314.00       8.50	
08/02        43       1,049.25    43    1,049.25       8.50	
07/02        39         911.30    39      911.30       8.50	
06/02        39         987.60    39      987.60       8.50	
03/02        40       1,128.30    40    1,128.30       8.50    	
02/02        52       1,203.00    52    1,203.00       8.50     	
01/02        51       1,271.40    51    1,271.40       8.50     	
31/01        53       1,408.95    53    1,408.95       8.50     	
30/01        51       1,217.75    51    1,217.75       8.50	
27/01        58       1,594.45    58    1,594.45       8.50	
25/01        58       1,450.50    58    1,450.50       8.50 	
24/01        48       1,232.50    48    1,232.50       8.50     
  	
23/01        56       1,417.70    56    1,417.70       8.50     	
20/01        60       1,515.80    60    1,515.80       8.50	
19/01        64       1,506.45    64    1,506.45       8.50	
18/01        64       1,566.50    64    1,566.50       8.50	
17/01        64       1,551.35    64    1,551.35       8.50	
16/01        61       1,475.80    61    1,475.80       8.50	
13/01        55       1,319.75    55    1,319.75       8.50	
12/01        56       1,369.10    56    1,369.10       8.50	
11/01        53       1,350.10    53    1,350.10       8.50	
10/01        51       1,252.80    51    1,252.80       8.50	
09/01        39       1,101.10    39    1,101.10       8.50	
06/01        40         923.70    40      923.70       8.50     	
05/01        35         771.70    35      771.70       8.50 	
04/01        38         815.00    38      815.00       8.50     	
03/01        53       1,127.85    53    1,127.85       8.50     
   	
02/01        50       1,172.50    50    1,172.50       8.50   	
30/12        49       1,146.70    49    1,146.70       8.50   	
29/12        49       1,165.30    49    1,165.30       8.50    	
28/12        54       1,267.85    54    1,267.85       8.50	
27/12        54       1,160.15    54    1,160.15       8.50	
26/12        70       1,428.85    70    1,428.85       8.50	
23/12        76       1,733.30    76    1,733.30       8.50	
22/12        74       1,651.50    74    1,651.50       8.50	
21/12        70       1,649.15    70    1,649.15       8.50	
20/12        65       1,640.50    65    1,640.50       8.50     
   	
19/12        64       1,660.55    64    1,660.55       8.50    	
16/12#       27         317.80    27      317.80       8.50    	
16/12        57       1,166.90    57    1,166.90       8.50    	
15/12        58       1,118.45    58    1,118.45       8.50    	
14/12        45         865.45    45      865.45       8.50    	
13/12        39         797.30    39      797.30       8.50    	
12/12        36         799.40    36      799.40       8.50    	
09/12        41         831.95    41      831.95       8.50     	
08/12        44         871.80    44      871.80       8.50     	
07/12        41         933.70    41      933.70       8.50     	
05/12        44        1002.55    44     1002.55       8.50 	
02/12        37         688.25    37      688.25       8.50 	
01/12        35         828.45    35      828.45       8.50	
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------   
           	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
16/03          2          1.05       2       1.05    7.50       	
15/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
12/03          2         15.05       2      15.05    7.50    	
09/03          5         10.25       5      10.25    7.50	
07/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/03          1         20.00       1      20.00    7.50	
05/03          7         79.00       7      79.00    7.50	
02/03          5        113.40       5     113.40    7.50       	
01/03          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
29/02          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
28/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
27/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
24/02          4          7.00       4      7.00     7.50	
23/02          6         91.50       6     91.50     7.50	
22/02          5         46.55       5     46.55     7.50	
21/02          1          1.00       1      1.00     7.50	
17/02          2         15.75       2     15.75     7.50	
15/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
13/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
10/02          3         2.40        3     2.40      7.50    	
09/02          1          1.0        1      1.0      7.50    	
08/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
07/02          1         0.05        1     0.05      7.50    	
06/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
03/02          1         20.00       1     20.00     7.50    	
02/02          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50       
    	
01/02          1          0.3        1      0.3      7.50       
    	
31/01          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50    	
30/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50    	
27/01         22         82.60      22     82.60     7.50	
25/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
24/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
23/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50       	
20/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
19/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
18/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
17/01          1           0.05      1      0.05     7.50	
16/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/01          4          26.70      4     26.70     7.50	
12/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
11/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
10/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
09/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
05/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50       
 	
04/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50      	
03/01          2          5.10       2      5.10     7.50      	
02/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
30/12          27       132.75       27   132.75     7.50	
29/12          13        88.40       13    88.40     7.50  	
28/12          3          7.60       3      7.60     7.50  	
27/12          -           -         -       -        -    	
26/12          3         15.20       3     15.20     7.50	
22/12          1          0.20       1      0.20     7.50	
22/12          1          0.10       1      0.10     7.50	
21/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
20/12          1          0.20       1      0.20     7.50	
19/12          1          0.25       1      0.25     7.50	
16/12          5          4.65       5      4.65     7.50	
15/12          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
14/12          2          2.90       2      2.9      7.50	
13/12          -           -         -       -        -  	
12/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
09/12          -           -         -       -        -	
08/12          2          0.10       2      0.10     7.50     	
07/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
05/12          1          2.00       1      2.00     7.50	
02/12          19        56.35      19     56.35     7.50	
01/12          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50     	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 50.1850 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.