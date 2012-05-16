FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-RBI says repo bids rise to 914 bln rupees
#Asia
May 16, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-RBI says repo bids rise to 914 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Repeats to fix alignment)	
    MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 914 billion rupees ($16.9
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00	
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00	
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00	
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00	
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00     
      	
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00	
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00	
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00	
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00	
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00	
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00	
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00	
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00	
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00	
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00	
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00	
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00	
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00	
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00	
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00	
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00	
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00	
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50	
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50	
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50	
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00	
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00	
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00	
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00	
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
26/04          2         6.20       2       6.20     7.00	
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
24/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00       
   	
23/04          1         0.15       1       0.15     7.00  	
20/04          3         1.85       3       1.85     7.00	
19/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
18/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00	
17/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
16/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
13/04          1         3.00       1      3.00      7.50    	
12/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 54.2 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

