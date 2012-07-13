FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 13, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

India's RBI says afternoon repo bids at 250.3 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
said on Friday it accepted all 27 bids for 250.3 billion rupees
($4.5 billion) at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. 
    In the morning repo auction, the RBI accepted all 23 bids
for 360.15 billion rupees, taking the total repo amount to
610.45 billion rupees on Friday. 
    The RBI also accepted all 8 bids for 13.90 billion rupees at
its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess cash from the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
13/07@       27         250.30    27      250.30       8.00
13/07        23         360.15    23      360.15       8.00
12/07        24         466.65    24      466.65       8.00
11/07        26         502.35    26      502.35       8.00
10/07        27         492.35    27      492.35       8.00
09/07        27         396.15    27      396.15       8.00
06/07        12         115.30    12      115.30       8.00
05/07        14         146.60    14      146.60       8.00
04/07        30         483.65    30      483.65       8.00
03/07        47         979.15    47      979.15       8.00
29/06@       29         494.50    29      494.50       8.00
29/06        30         410.10    30      410.10       8.00
28/06        33         743.35    33      743.35       8.00
27/06        34         809.65    34      809.65       8.00
26/06        41       1,017.80    41    1,017.80       8.00
25/06        40         999.30    40      999.30       8.00
22/06        40       1,064.40    40    1,064.40       8.00
21/06        47       1,122.85    47    1,122.85       8.00
20/06        49       1,253.40    49    1,253.40       8.00
19/06        51       1,325.65    51    1,325.65       8.00
18/06        36         999.90    36      999.90       8.00
15/06@       27         323.45    27      323.45       8.00
15/06        28         545.90    28      545.90       8.00
14/06        27         705.20    27      705.20       8.00
13/06        30         691.15    30      691.15       8.00
12/06        33         853.05    33      853.05       8.00
11/06        36         886.85    36      886.85       8.00
08/06        39       1,035.90    39    1,035.90       8.00
07/06        42         865.15    42      865.15       8.00
06/06        34         872.30    34      872.30       8.00
05/06        32         778.90    32      778.90       8.00
04/06        40         933.55    40      933.55       8.00
01/06@       17         247.00    17      247.00       8.00
01/06        23         413.00    23      413.00       8.00
31/05        36         853.10    36      853.10       8.00
30/05        36         829.10    36      829.10       8.00
29/05        36         754.50    36      754.50       8.00
28/05        39         854.25    39      854.25       8.00
25/05        42       1,035.40    42    1,035.40       8.00
24/05        43         958.25    43      958.25       8.00
23/05        48       1,045.10    48    1,045.10       8.00
22/05        47         952.90    47      952.90       8.00
21/05        46       1,035.20    46    1,035.20       8.00
18/05@       40         427.40    40      427.40       8.00
18/05        33         532.05    33      532.05       8.00
17/05        41         900.10    41      900.10       8.00
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            
                          REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
13/07          8        13.90        8      13.90    7.00
12/07          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/07          1         0.8         1        0.8    7.00
10/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
09/07          1         0.5         1        0.5    7.00
06/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/07          2        8.90         2       8.90    7.00
03/07          2       16.00         2      16.00    7.00
29/06         17       77.60        17      77.60    7.00
28/06          5       32.30         5      32.30    7.00
27/06          3        4.80         3       4.80    7.00
26/06          1        2.00         1       2.00    7.00
25/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
22/06          1        0.10         1       0.10    7.00
21/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
20/06          1        0.55         1       0.55    7.00
19/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
18/06          2        0.35         2       0.35    7.00
15/06          4        9.00         4       9.00    7.00
14/06          4        4.65         4       4.65    7.00
13/06          1        0.50         1       0.50    7.00
12/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
08/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
07/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
06/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/06          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
01/06          9        45.50        9      45.50    7.00
31/05          4        18.10        4      18.10    7.00
30/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
29/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
28/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
25/05          2        10.05        2      10.05    7.00
24/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
23/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
22/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
21/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
18/05          1         0.15        1       0.15    7.00
17/05          1         4.00        1       4.00    7.00
16/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 55.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

