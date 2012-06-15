FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-RBI says repo bids rise to 869.35 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-RBI says repo bids rise to 869.35 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 27 bids
for 323.45 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) at its three-day
evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.	
    It also accepted all 4 bids for 9 billion rupees at the
three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.	
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 28 bids for 545.90
billion rupees at its three-day morning repo auction.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
15/06@       27         323.45    27      323.45       8.00	
15/06        28         545.90    28      545.90       8.00	
14/06        27         705.20    27      705.20       8.00	
13/06        30         691.15    30      691.15       8.00	
12/06        33         853.05    33      853.05       8.00	
11/06        36         886.85    36      886.85       8.00	
08/06        39       1,035.90    39    1,035.90       8.00	
07/06        42         865.15    42      865.15       8.00	
06/06        34         872.30    34      872.30       8.00	
05/06        32         778.90    32      778.90       8.00	
04/06        40         933.55    40      933.55       8.00	
01/06@       17         247.00    17      247.00       8.00	
01/06        23         413.00    23      413.00       8.00	
31/05        36         853.10    36      853.10       8.00	
30/05        36         829.10    36      829.10       8.00	
29/05        36         754.50    36      754.50       8.00	
28/05        39         854.25    39      854.25       8.00	
25/05        42       1,035.40    42    1,035.40       8.00	
24/05        43         958.25    43      958.25       8.00	
23/05        48       1,045.10    48    1,045.10       8.00	
22/05        47         952.90    47      952.90       8.00
21/05        46       1,035.20    46    1,035.20       8.00
18/05@       40         427.40    40      427.40       8.00
18/05        33         532.05    33      532.05       8.00
17/05        41         900.10    41      900.10       8.00
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
15/06          4        9.00         4       9.00    7.00	
14/06          4        4.65         4       4.65    7.00	
13/06          1        0.50         1       0.50    7.00	
12/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00	
11/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00	
08/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00	
07/06          -          -          -         -     7.00	
06/06          -          -          -         -     7.00	
05/06          -          -          -         -     7.00	
04/06          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
01/06          9        45.50        9      45.50    7.00	
31/05          4        18.10        4      18.10    7.00	
30/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
29/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
28/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
25/05          2        10.05        2      10.05    7.00	
24/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
23/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
22/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
21/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
18/05          1         0.15        1       0.15    7.00	
17/05          1         4.00        1       4.00    7.00	
16/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00	
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00	
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00	
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00	
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
26/04          2         6.20       2       6.20     7.00	
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
24/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00       
   	
23/04          1         0.15       1       0.15     7.00  	
20/04          3         1.85       3       1.85     7.00	
19/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
18/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00	
17/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
16/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
13/04          1         3.00       1      3.00      7.50    	
12/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 55.4 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.