TABLE-RBI says repo bids fall to 1.25 trln rupees
#Financials
June 20, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-RBI says repo bids fall to 1.25 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 49
bids for 1.25 trillion rupees ($22.36 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
20/06        49       1,253.40    49    1,253.40       8.00
19/06        51       1,325.65    51    1,325.65       8.00
18/06        36         999.90    36      999.90       8.00
15/06@       27         323.45    27      323.45       8.00
15/06        28         545.90    28      545.90       8.00
14/06        27         705.20    27      705.20       8.00
13/06        30         691.15    30      691.15       8.00
12/06        33         853.05    33      853.05       8.00
11/06        36         886.85    36      886.85       8.00
08/06        39       1,035.90    39    1,035.90       8.00
07/06        42         865.15    42      865.15       8.00
06/06        34         872.30    34      872.30       8.00
05/06        32         778.90    32      778.90       8.00
04/06        40         933.55    40      933.55       8.00
01/06@       17         247.00    17      247.00       8.00
01/06        23         413.00    23      413.00       8.00
31/05        36         853.10    36      853.10       8.00
30/05        36         829.10    36      829.10       8.00
29/05        36         754.50    36      754.50       8.00
28/05        39         854.25    39      854.25       8.00
25/05        42       1,035.40    42    1,035.40       8.00
24/05        43         958.25    43      958.25       8.00
23/05        48       1,045.10    48    1,045.10       8.00
22/05        47         952.90    47      952.90       8.00
21/05        46       1,035.20    46    1,035.20       8.00
18/05@       40         427.40    40      427.40       8.00
18/05        33         532.05    33      532.05       8.00
17/05        41         900.10    41      900.10       8.00
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            
                          REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
19/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
18/06          2        0.35         2       0.35    7.00
15/06          4        9.00         4       9.00    7.00
14/06          4        4.65         4       4.65    7.00
13/06          1        0.50         1       0.50    7.00
12/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
08/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
07/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
06/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/06          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
01/06          9        45.50        9      45.50    7.00
31/05          4        18.10        4      18.10    7.00
30/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
29/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
28/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
25/05          2        10.05        2      10.05    7.00
24/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
23/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
22/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
21/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
18/05          1         0.15        1       0.15    7.00
17/05          1         4.00        1       4.00    7.00
16/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00
26/04          2         6.20       2       6.20     7.00
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00
24/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00       
   
23/04          1         0.15       1       0.15     7.00  
20/04          3         1.85       3       1.85     7.00
19/04          -          -         -        -       7.00
18/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00
17/04          -          -         -        -       7.00
16/04          -          -         -        -       7.50
13/04          1         3.00       1      3.00      7.50    
12/04          -          -         -        -       7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 55.9 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

