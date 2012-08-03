FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 177.95 bln rupees
August 3, 2012

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 177.95 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it accepted all
14 bids for 177.95 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
03/08        14         177.95    14      177.95       8.00
02/08        18         260.15    18      260.15       8.00
01/08        25         473.95    25      473.95       8.00
31/07        26         553.40    26      553.40       8.00
30/07        26         488.95    26      488.95       8.00
27/07@       25         318.20    25      318.20       8.00
27/07        15         178.60    15      178.60       8.00
26/07        14         223.00    14      223.00       8.00
25/07        17         339.20    17      339.20       8.00   
24/07        15         240.10    15      240.10       8.00
23/07        22         399.90    22      399.90       8.00
20/07        28         592.10    28      592.10       8.00
19/07        21         420.70    21      420.70       8.00 
18/07        25         518.40    25      518.40       8.00 
17/07        34         664.95    34      664.95       8.00 
16/07        28         562.05    28      562.05       8.00
13/07@       27         250.30    27      250.30       8.00
13/07        23         360.15    23      360.15       8.00
12/07        24         466.65    24      466.65       8.00
11/07        26         502.35    26      502.35       8.00
10/07        27         492.35    27      492.35       8.00
09/07        27         396.15    27      396.15       8.00
06/07        12         115.30    12      115.30       8.00
05/07        14         146.60    14      146.60       8.00
04/07        30         483.65    30      483.65       8.00
03/07        47         979.15    47      979.15       8.00
29/06@       29         494.50    29      494.50       8.00
29/06        30         410.10    30      410.10       8.00
28/06        33         743.35    33      743.35       8.00
27/06        34         809.65    34      809.65       8.00
26/06        41       1,017.80    41    1,017.80       8.00
25/06        40         999.30    40      999.30       8.00
22/06        40       1,064.40    40    1,064.40       8.00
21/06        47       1,122.85    47    1,122.85       8.00
20/06        49       1,253.40    49    1,253.40       8.00
19/06        51       1,325.65    51    1,325.65       8.00
18/06        36         999.90    36      999.90       8.00
15/06@       27         323.45    27      323.45       8.00
15/06        28         545.90    28      545.90       8.00
14/06        27         705.20    27      705.20       8.00
13/06        30         691.15    30      691.15       8.00
12/06        33         853.05    33      853.05       8.00
11/06        36         886.85    36      886.85       8.00
08/06        39       1,035.90    39    1,035.90       8.00
07/06        42         865.15    42      865.15       8.00
06/06        34         872.30    34      872.30       8.00
05/06        32         778.90    32      778.90       8.00
04/06        40         933.55    40      933.55       8.00
01/06@       17         247.00    17      247.00       8.00
01/06        23         413.00    23      413.00       8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            
                          REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
02/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
01/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
31/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
30/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
27/07          7         2.3         7        2.3    7.00
26/07          1         5.0         1        5.0    7.00
25/07          1         0.1         1        0.1    7.00
24/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
23/07          2         0.4         2       0.4     7.00
20/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
19/07          1         0.1         1        0.1    7.00
18/07          -          -          -         -     7.00 
17/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
16/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00  
13/07          8        13.90        8      13.90    7.00
12/07          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/07          1         0.8         1        0.8    7.00
10/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
09/07          1         0.5         1        0.5    7.00
06/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/07          2        8.90         2       8.90    7.00
03/07          2       16.00         2      16.00    7.00
29/06         17       77.60        17      77.60    7.00
28/06          5       32.30         5      32.30    7.00
27/06          3        4.80         3       4.80    7.00
26/06          1        2.00         1       2.00    7.00
25/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
22/06          1        0.10         1       0.10    7.00
21/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
20/06          1        0.55         1       0.55    7.00
19/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
18/06          2        0.35         2       0.35    7.00
15/06          4        9.00         4       9.00    7.00
14/06          4        4.65         4       4.65    7.00
13/06          1        0.50         1       0.50    7.00
12/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
08/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
07/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
06/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/06          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
01/06          9        45.50        9      45.50    7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
($1 = 56.1 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai)

