FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-RBI says reverse repo bids fall to zero
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 7, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-RBI says reverse repo bids fall to zero

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats to fix table formatting with no changes to text)	
    MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it did not get any bid at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.	
    Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 51 bids for 1.12
trillion rupees ($21.01 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00	
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00	
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00	
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00	
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00	
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00	
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00	
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00	
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00	
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00	
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00	
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00	
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00	
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00	
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00	
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50	
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50	
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50	
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
 0 7 /05          -         -         -        -    7.00 	
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00	
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00	
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
26/04          2          6.20       2       6.20    7.00	
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
24/04          1          0.10       1       0.10    7.00       
   	
23/04          1          0.15       1       0.15    7.00  	
20/04          3          1.85       3       1.85    7.00	
19/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
18/04          1          0.10       1       0.10    7.00	
17/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
16/04          -           -         -        -      7.50	
13/04          1          3.00       1      3.00     7.50    	
12/04          -           -         -        -      7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 53.3 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.