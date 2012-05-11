FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-RBI says repo bids fall to 1.19 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 11, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-RBI says repo bids fall to 1.19 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)	
    MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday, it accepted all 51 bids for 1.19 trillion rupees ($22.2
billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00	
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00     
      	
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00	
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00	
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00	
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00	
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00	
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00	
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00	
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00	
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00	
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00	
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00	
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00	
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00	
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00	
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00	
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00	
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00	
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50	
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50	
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50	
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00	
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00	
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00	
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
26/04          2         6.20       2       6.20    7.00	
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
24/04          1         0.10       1       0.10    7.00        
  	
23/04          1         0.15       1       0.15    7.00  	
20/04          3         1.85       3       1.85    7.00	
19/04          -          -         -        -      7.00	
18/04          1         0.10       1       0.10    7.00	
17/04          -          -         -        -      7.00	
16/04          -          -         -        -      7.50	
13/04          1         3.00       1      3.00     7.50    	
12/04          -          -         -        -      7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
   ($1 = 53.6 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.