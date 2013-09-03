FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's FX reserves dipped to 7 months import cover at end-March
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

India's FX reserves dipped to 7 months import cover at end-March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India’s foreign currency reserves fell to seven months of import cover at the end of March from 7.2 months at the end of September 2012, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The estimate for import cover assumes an extreme case of no export earnings.

India’s forex reserves fell to $292.1 billion at end-March from $294.8 billion at the end of September.

The rupee has depreciated over 25 percent in value since May. Because of its deficits, it has fared worse than other emerging market currencies since the U.S. Federal Reserve first indicated it is considering reducing its bond-buying stimulus.

External factors coupled with slowing domestic growth have dragged the rupee to a series of record lows, forcing the central bank to sell dollars from its reserves to avert a deeper slide of the local currency.

The rupee touched a lifetime low of 68.85 to the dollar on Aug. 28, and ended at 67.63/64 on Tuesday.

India’s ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves rose to 33.1 percent at the end of March from 28.7 percent last September, the central bank added in its half-yearly foreign exchange reserves management report.

The higher ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves, which could be due to higher debt as well as the fall in reserves, will further eat into India’s forex supply.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.