TABLE-RBI says reverse repo bids fall to 50 mln rupees
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-RBI says reverse repo bids fall to 50 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees ($0.905
million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess cash from the banking system.	
    Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 39 bids for 854.25
billion rupees ($15.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
28/05        39         854.25    39      854.25       8.00	
25/05        42       1,035.40    42    1,035.40       8.00	
24/05        43         958.25    43      958.25       8.00	
23/05        48       1,045.10    48    1,045.10       8.00	
22/05        47         952.90    47      952.90       8.00
21/05        46       1,035.20    46    1,035.20       8.00
18/05@       40         427.40    40      427.40       8.00
18/05        33         532.05    33      532.05       8.00
17/05        41         900.10    41      900.10       8.00
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00
30/04           53       1,131.65    53    1,131.65       8.00
27/04           55       1,249.25    55    1,249.25       8.00
26/04           54       1,193.20    54    1,193.20       8.00
25/04           59       1,178.85    59    1,178.85       8.00
24/04           59       1,111.90    59    1,111.90       8.00
23/04           46         942.50    46      942.50       8.00
20/04@          36         401.50    36      401.50       8.00
20/04          36         688.10    36      688.10       8.00
19/04          49       1,034.05    49    1,034.05       8.00
18/04          42       1,014.80    42    1,014.80       8.00
17/04          40         802.00    40      802.00       8.50
16/04          40         791.00    40      791.00       8.50
13/04          37         745.50    37      745.50       8.50
12/04          40         865.15    40      865.15       8.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
 2 8 /05          1        0 .05        1      0.05    7.00 	
25/05          2        10.05        2      10.05    7.00	
24/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
23/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
22/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
21/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
18/05          1         0.15        1       0.15    7.00	
17/05          1         4.00        1       4.00    7.00	
16/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00	
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00	
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00	
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00	
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00	
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00	
30/04          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00	
27/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
26/04          2         6.20       2       6.20     7.00	
25/04          -           -         -        -      7.00	
24/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00       
   	
23/04          1         0.15       1       0.15     7.00  	
20/04          3         1.85       3       1.85     7.00	
19/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
18/04          1         0.10       1       0.10     7.00	
17/04          -          -         -        -       7.00	
16/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
13/04          1         3.00       1      3.00      7.50    	
12/04          -          -         -        -       7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 55.2 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
