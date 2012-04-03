FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's RBI says reverse repo bids fall to 27 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 3, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-India's RBI says reverse repo bids fall to 27 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all seven  bids for 27 billion rupees
($532.5 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.	
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 61 bids for 1.38
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects cash into the banking system.	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
03/04        61       1,380.85    61    1,380.85       8.50	
31/03^        5          19.55     5       19.55       8.50	
30/03        42         727.05    42      727.05       8.50    	
30/03        57       1,248.15    57    1,248.15       8.50	
29/03        71       1,610.15    71    1,610.15       8.50	
28/03        68       1,638.75    68    1,638.75       8.50	
27/03        71       1,783.45    71    1,783.45       8.50	
26/03        78       1,956.35    78    1,956.35       8.50	
22/03@       35         534.65    35      534.65       8.50  	
22/03        63       1,353.75    63    1,353.75       8.50     	
21/03        59       1,488.20    59    1,488.20       8.50    	
20/03        68       1,499.70    68    1,499.70       8.50    	
19/03        65       1,601.75    65    1,601.75       8.50    	
16/03        70       1,777.85    70    1,777.85       8.50 	
15/03        62       1,347.95    62    1,347.95       8.50 	
14/03        58       1,248.55    58    1,248.55       8.50    	
13/03        50       1,230.90    50    1,230.90       8.50	
12/03        52       1,314.00    52    1,314.00       8.50	
09/03@       36         527.85    36      527.85       8.50	
09/03        44         799.65    44      799.65       8.50	
07/03        56       1,262.80    56    1,262.80       8.50     	
06/03        44         874.20    44      874.20       8.50	
05/03        48       1,113.00    48    1,113.00       8.50	
02/03        69       1,708.00    69    1,708.00       8.50	
01/03        74       1,916.75    74    1,916.75       8.50 	
29/02        66       1,797.20    66    1,797.20       8.50 	
28/02        70       1,806.45    70    1,806.45       8.50 	
27/02        66       1,794.00    66    1,794.00       8.50	
24/02@       30         388.90    30      388.90       8.50	
24/02        45         962.80    45      962.80       8.50	
23/02        54       1,471.35    54    1,471.35       8.50	
22/02        57       1,409.50    57    1,409.50       8.50	
21/02        53       1,304.05    53    1,304.05       8.50 	
17/02        67       1,655.10    67    1,655.10       8.50 	
15/02        68       1,684.35    68    1,684.35       8.50 	
14/02        66       1,701.55    66    1,701.55       8.50 	
13/02        63       1,660.80    63    1,660.80       8.50	
10/02        25         441.45    25      441.45       8.50	
10/02        45         867.05    45      867.05       8.50    	
09/02        46       1,314.00    46    1,314.00       8.50	
08/02        43       1,049.25    43    1,049.25       8.50	
07/02        39         911.30    39      911.30       8.50	
06/02        39         987.60    39      987.60       8.50	
03/02        40       1,128.30    40    1,128.30       8.50    	
02/02        52       1,203.00    52    1,203.00       8.50     	
01/02        51       1,271.40    51    1,271.40       8.50     	
31/01        53       1,408.95    53    1,408.95       8.50     	
30/01        51       1,217.75    51    1,217.75       8.50	
27/01        58       1,594.45    58    1,594.45       8.50	
25/01        58       1,450.50    58    1,450.50       8.50 	
24/01        48       1,232.50    48    1,232.50       8.50     
  	
23/01        56       1,417.70    56    1,417.70       8.50     	
20/01        60       1,515.80    60    1,515.80       8.50	
19/01        64       1,506.45    64    1,506.45       8.50	
18/01        64       1,566.50    64    1,566.50       8.50	
17/01        64       1,551.35    64    1,551.35       8.50	
16/01        61       1,475.80    61    1,475.80       8.50	
13/01        55       1,319.75    55    1,319.75       8.50	
12/01        56       1,369.10    56    1,369.10       8.50	
11/01        53       1,350.10    53    1,350.10       8.50	
10/01        51       1,252.80    51    1,252.80       8.50	
09/01        39       1,101.10    39    1,101.10       8.50	
06/01        40         923.70    40      923.70       8.50     	
05/01        35         771.70    35      771.70       8.50 	
04/01        38         815.00    38      815.00       8.50     	
03/01        53       1,127.85    53    1,127.85       8.50     
   	
02/01        50       1,172.50    50    1,172.50       8.50   	
30/12        49       1,146.70    49    1,146.70       8.50   	
29/12        49       1,165.30    49    1,165.30       8.50    	
28/12        54       1,267.85    54    1,267.85       8.50	
27/12        54       1,160.15    54    1,160.15       8.50	
26/12        70       1,428.85    70    1,428.85       8.50	
23/12        76       1,733.30    76    1,733.30       8.50	
22/12        74       1,651.50    74    1,651.50       8.50	
21/12        70       1,649.15    70    1,649.15       8.50	
20/12        65       1,640.50    65    1,640.50       8.50     
   	
19/12        64       1,660.55    64    1,660.55       8.50    	
16/12#       27         317.80    27      317.80       8.50    	
16/12        57       1,166.90    57    1,166.90       8.50    	
15/12        58       1,118.45    58    1,118.45       8.50    	
14/12        45         865.45    45      865.45       8.50    	
13/12        39         797.30    39      797.30       8.50    	
12/12        36         799.40    36      799.40       8.50    	
09/12        41         831.95    41      831.95       8.50     	
08/12        44         871.80    44      871.80       8.50     	
07/12        41         933.70    41      933.70       8.50     	
05/12        44        1002.55    44     1002.55       8.50 	
02/12        37         688.25    37      688.25       8.50 	
01/12        35         828.45    35      828.45       8.50	
----------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------   
           	
                          REVERSE REPO	
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED	
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
03/03          7         27.00       7      27.00    7.50	
31/03^        23        355.85       23   355.85     7.50	
30/03          1          0.10       1      0.10     7.50     	
29/03          -           -         -        -      7.50	
28/03          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
27/03          3          4.60       3      4.60     7.50	
26/03          -           -         -        -      7.50       
       	
22/03          1          0.95       1       0.95    7.50    	
21/03          1         10.00       1      10.00    7.50	
20/03          3          5.05       3       5.05    7.50	
19/03          3         14.05       3      14.05    7.50	
16/03          2          1.05       2       1.05    7.50       	
15/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
12/03          2         15.05       2      15.05    7.50    	
09/03          5         10.25       5      10.25    7.50	
07/03          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/03          1         20.00       1      20.00    7.50	
05/03          7         79.00       7      79.00    7.50	
02/03          5        113.40       5     113.40    7.50       	
01/03          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
29/02          1          0.1        1       0.1     7.50	
28/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
27/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
24/02          4          7.00       4      7.00     7.50	
23/02          6         91.50       6     91.50     7.50	
22/02          5         46.55       5     46.55     7.50	
21/02          1          1.00       1      1.00     7.50	
17/02          2         15.75       2     15.75     7.50	
15/02          -           -         -       -       7.50	
14/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
13/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
10/02          3         2.40        3     2.40      7.50    	
09/02          1          1.0        1      1.0      7.50    	
08/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
07/02          1         0.05        1     0.05      7.50    	
06/02          -           -         -       -       7.50    	
03/02          1         20.00       1     20.00     7.50    	
02/02          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50       
    	
01/02          1          0.3        1      0.3      7.50       
    	
31/01          1          0.1        1      0.1      7.50    	
30/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50    	
27/01         22         82.60      22     82.60     7.50	
25/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
24/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
23/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50       	
20/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
19/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
18/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
17/01          1           0.05      1      0.05     7.50	
16/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
13/01          4          26.70      4     26.70     7.50	
12/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
11/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
10/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50	
09/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
06/01          -           -         -       -       7.50	
05/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50       
 	
04/01          1          0.05       1      0.05     7.50      	
03/01          2          5.10       2      5.10     7.50      	
02/01          1          0.15       1      0.15     7.50	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.	
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.	
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.	
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.	
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.	
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.	
($1=50.7 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.