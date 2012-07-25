FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's RBI says reverse repo bid rises to 100 mln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 25, 2012 / 12:32 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's RBI says reverse repo bid rises to 100 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on
Wednesday it accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.8
million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 17 bids for 339.2
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
25/07        17         339.20    17      339.20       8.00   
24/07        15         240.10    15      240.10       8.00
23/07        22         399.90    22      399.90       8.00
20/07        28         592.10    28      592.10       8.00
19/07        21         420.70    21      420.70       8.00 
18/07        25         518.40    25      518.40       8.00 
17/07        34         664.95    34      664.95       8.00 
16/07        28         562.05    28      562.05       8.00
13/07@       27         250.30    27      250.30       8.00
13/07        23         360.15    23      360.15       8.00
12/07        24         466.65    24      466.65       8.00
11/07        26         502.35    26      502.35       8.00
10/07        27         492.35    27      492.35       8.00
09/07        27         396.15    27      396.15       8.00
06/07        12         115.30    12      115.30       8.00
05/07        14         146.60    14      146.60       8.00
04/07        30         483.65    30      483.65       8.00
03/07        47         979.15    47      979.15       8.00
29/06@       29         494.50    29      494.50       8.00
29/06        30         410.10    30      410.10       8.00
28/06        33         743.35    33      743.35       8.00
27/06        34         809.65    34      809.65       8.00
26/06        41       1,017.80    41    1,017.80       8.00
25/06        40         999.30    40      999.30       8.00
22/06        40       1,064.40    40    1,064.40       8.00
21/06        47       1,122.85    47    1,122.85       8.00
20/06        49       1,253.40    49    1,253.40       8.00
19/06        51       1,325.65    51    1,325.65       8.00
18/06        36         999.90    36      999.90       8.00
15/06@       27         323.45    27      323.45       8.00
15/06        28         545.90    28      545.90       8.00
14/06        27         705.20    27      705.20       8.00
13/06        30         691.15    30      691.15       8.00
12/06        33         853.05    33      853.05       8.00
11/06        36         886.85    36      886.85       8.00
08/06        39       1,035.90    39    1,035.90       8.00
07/06        42         865.15    42      865.15       8.00
06/06        34         872.30    34      872.30       8.00
05/06        32         778.90    32      778.90       8.00
04/06        40         933.55    40      933.55       8.00
01/06@       17         247.00    17      247.00       8.00
01/06        23         413.00    23      413.00       8.00
31/05        36         853.10    36      853.10       8.00
30/05        36         829.10    36      829.10       8.00
29/05        36         754.50    36      754.50       8.00
28/05        39         854.25    39      854.25       8.00
25/05        42       1,035.40    42    1,035.40       8.00
24/05        43         958.25    43      958.25       8.00
23/05        48       1,045.10    48    1,045.10       8.00
22/05        47         952.90    47      952.90       8.00
21/05        46       1,035.20    46    1,035.20       8.00
18/05@       40         427.40    40      427.40       8.00
18/05        33         532.05    33      532.05       8.00
17/05        41         900.10    41      900.10       8.00
16/05        42         914.00    42      914.00       8.00
15/05        38         844.60    38      844.60       8.00
14/05        42       1,095.55    42    1,095.55       8.00
11/05        51       1,187.30    51    1,187.30       8.00
10/05        52       1,250.65    52    1,250.65       8.00
09/05          49       1,179.25    49    1,179.25       8.00
08/05          53       1,160.60    53    1,160.60       8.00
07/05          51       1,123.70    51    1,123.70       8.00
04/05@          22         134.00    22      134.00       8.00
04/05           37         517.45    37      517.45       8.00
03/05           47       1,005.45    47    1,005.45       8.00
02/05           56       1,226.10    56    1,226.10       8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------  
            
                          REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
25/07          1         0.1         1        0.1    7.00
24/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
23/07          2         0.4         2       0.4     7.00
20/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
19/07          1         0.1         1        0.1    7.00
18/07          -          -          -         -     7.00 
17/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
16/07          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00  
13/07          8        13.90        8      13.90    7.00
12/07          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/07          1         0.8         1        0.8    7.00
10/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
09/07          1         0.5         1        0.5    7.00
06/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/07          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/07          2        8.90         2       8.90    7.00
03/07          2       16.00         2      16.00    7.00
29/06         17       77.60        17      77.60    7.00
28/06          5       32.30         5      32.30    7.00
27/06          3        4.80         3       4.80    7.00
26/06          1        2.00         1       2.00    7.00
25/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
22/06          1        0.10         1       0.10    7.00
21/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
20/06          1        0.55         1       0.55    7.00
19/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
18/06          2        0.35         2       0.35    7.00
15/06          4        9.00         4       9.00    7.00
14/06          4        4.65         4       4.65    7.00
13/06          1        0.50         1       0.50    7.00
12/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
11/06          1        0.20         1       0.20    7.00
08/06          1        0.15         1       0.15    7.00
07/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
06/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
05/06          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/06          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
01/06          9        45.50        9      45.50    7.00
31/05          4        18.10        4      18.10    7.00
30/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
29/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
28/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
25/05          2        10.05        2      10.05    7.00
24/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
23/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
22/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
21/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
18/05          1         0.15        1       0.15    7.00
17/05          1         4.00        1       4.00    7.00
16/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
15/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
14/05          2         0.10        2       0.10    7.00
11/05          1         0.05        1       0.05    7.00
10/05          1         0.50        1       0.50    7.00
09/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
08/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
07/05          -          -          -         -     7.00
04/05          6         3.75        6       3.75    7.00
03/05          3         9.10        3       9.10    7.00
02/05          1         0.10        1       0.10    7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1 = 56.2 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.