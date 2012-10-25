FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 600 mln rupees
#Financials
October 25, 2012

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 600 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it accepted the
sole bid for 600 million rupees ($11.2 million) at its four-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity
from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 43 bids for 1.01
trillion rupees at its four-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 25/10        43       1,014.80    43    1,014.80       8.00
 23/10        34         771.10    34      771.10       8.00   
 22/10        28         674.00    28      674.00       8.00   
 19/10@       32         371.90    32      371.90       8.00 
 19/10        29         624.65    29      624.65       8.00
 18/10        37       1,016.35    37    1,016.35       8.00 
 17/10        30         862.60    30      862.60       8.00 
 16/10        29         781.85    29      781.85       8.00 
 15/10        29         701.10    29      701.10       8.00
 12/10        23         458.40    23      458.40       8.00
 11/10        29         692.65    29      692.65       8.00
 10/10        25         633.25    25      633.25       8.00
 09/10        26         652.95    26      652.95       8.00
 08/10        25         611.80    25      611.80       8.00
 05/10@       13         102.35    13      102.35       8.00
 05/10         8         118.35     8      118.35       8.00
 04/10         4          68.50     4       68.50       8.00
 03/10         6         139.30     6      139.30       8.00
 01/10        27         689.60    27      689.60       8.00
 28/09        32         854.40    32      854.40       8.00
 27/09        30         602.70    30      602.70       8.00 
 26/09        25         565.00    25      565.00       8.00
 25/09        29         797.60    29      797.60       8.00
 24/09        29         801.30    29      801.30       8.00
 21/09@       21         281.25    21      281.25       8.00
 21/09        23         491.85    23      491.85       8.00   
 20/09        31         852.95    31      852.95       8.00 
 18/09        24         681.25    24      681.25       8.00 
 17/09        17         536.55    17      536.55       8.00
 14/09        21         551.20    21      551.20       8.00
 13/09        16         322.35    16      322.35       8.00
 12/09        15         307.45    15      307.45       8.00  
 11/09        23         513.90    23      513.90       8.00  
 10/09        21         432.50    21      432.50       8.00  
 07/09@       16         262.75    16      262.75       8.00  
 07/09        09         128.75    09      128.75       8.00
 06/09        02          21.20    02       21.20       8.00
 05/09        03          29.70    03       29.70       8.00
 04/09        07         103.55    07      103.55       8.00
 03/09        11         168.30    11      168.30       8.00
 31/08        18         370.80    18      370.80       8.00
 30/08        16         338.65    16      338.65       8.00
 29/08        21         460.30    21      460.30       8.00
 28/08        22         571.20    22      571.20       8.00
 27/08        22         648.30    22      648.30       8.00
 24/08@       18         175.05    18      175.05       8.00
 24/08        22         356.50    22      356.50       8.00
 23/08        15         342.95    15      342.95       8.00
 22/08        16         389.65    16      389.65       8.00
 21/08        15         360.70    15      360.70       8.00
 17/08        27         483.75    27      483.75       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 25/10          1        0.6          1       0.6     7.00
 23/10          1        0.1          1       0.1     7.00
 22/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 19/10          4        3.1          4       3.1     7.00
 18/10          -         -           -        -      7.00  
 17/10          -         -           -        -      7.00  
 16/10          -         -           -        -      7.00  
 15/10          1        0.2          1       0.2     7.00  
 12/10          -         -           -        -      7.00  
 11/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 10/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 09/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 08/10          -         -           -        -      7.00
 05/10         16       202.30       16      202.30   7.00
 04/10          5         9.30        5        9.30   7.00
 03/10          2         2.40        2        2.40   7.00
 01/10          11       85.00        11      85.00   7.00
 28/09          5        39.00        5       39.00   7.00
 27/09          1         3.00        1        3.00   7.00
 26/09          1         3.00        1        3.00   7.00      
                            
 25/09          -          -          -         -     7.00
 24/09          -          -          -         -     7.00     
 21/09          7        10.60        7       10.60   7.00
 20/09          2         6.05        2        6.05   7.00
 18/09          1         0.05        1        0.05   7.00
 17/09          -          -          -         -     7.00
 14/09          -          -          -         -     7.00
 13/09          -          -          -         -     7.00
 12/09          -          -          -         -     7.00
 11/09          1        0.05        1         0.05   7.00
 10/09          -          -          -         -     7.00 
 07/09         12        54.45       12       54.45   7.00
 06/09          2         0.80        2        0.80   7.00
 05/09          5        23.80        5       23.80   7.00
 04/09          1         8.00        1        8.00   7.00
 03/09          2         0.10        2        0.10   7.00 
 31/08          1         0.05        1        0.05   7.00
 30/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
 29/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
 28/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
 27/08          -          -          -         -     7.00
 24/08          9        20.10        9       20.10   7.00
 23/08          2         7.05        2        7.05   7.00
 22/08          2         0.90        2        0.90   7.00
 21/08          1         0.05        1        0.05   7.00
 17/08          2         2.05        2        2.05   7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of
the fiscal year.
 ($1=53.6 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul)

