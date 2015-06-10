FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank net bought $5.4 bln in spot FX in April - bulletin
June 10, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

India cbank net bought $5.4 bln in spot FX in April - bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India purchased a net $5.4 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in April, the central bank’s monthly bulletin showed on Wednesday, lower than its purchases a month ago.

The total spot dollar purchase now stands at $33.08 billion in the first four months of 2015.

The Indian rupee has been one of the top performers in Asia, propelled by strong portfolio inflows, prompting the central bank to intervene heavily to soak up excess dollar supply.

The net outstanding forward purchase was at $5.17 bln at end-April, according to the data in the central bank’s monthly bulletin. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

