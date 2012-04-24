FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Indian states raise 47.15 bln rupees via 10-yr loan
#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Five Indian states raise 47.15 bln rupees via 10-yr loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Five Indian states raised a total of
47.15 billion rupees($894.69 million) via 10-year state
development loans in line with the notified amount, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Tuesday.  	
    The details of the cut-off yields at the auctions are as    
 	
follows:  	
  	
Sl.   State          Notified  Amount    Cut-off  Weighted      	
No.                  amount    accepted  yield    average yld  	
                        (bln rupees)        (percent)    	
1.   Andhra Pradesh    7.50      7.50     9.14    9.1213  	
2.   Kerala           10.00     10.00     9.14    9.1254  	
3.   Mizoram           0.65      0.65     9.16    9.1600 	
4.   Punjab            4.00      4.00     9.14    9.1235	
5.   West Bengal      25.00     25.00     9.31    9.2130        
     	
     Total            47.15     47.15  	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

