FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI to fix inflation target - finance secretary
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

RBI to fix inflation target - finance secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will be responsible for setting its target for consumer price inflation under a monetary policy pact with the finance ministry, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishri said on Monday.

Under the pact, the RBI would seek to cap consumer price inflation at 6 percent by January 2016. It would then adopt a symmetrical target of 4 percent, at the centre of a range of 2 to 6 percent, from 2016/17. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.