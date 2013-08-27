FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India REC plans to raise 35 bln rupees via tax free public bond sale
August 27, 2013 / 4:07 AM / in 4 years

India REC plans to raise 35 bln rupees via tax free public bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - India’s Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) is planning to raise up to 35 billion rupees ($542.76 million) in tax free bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The state-run power financing company will issue at least 10 billion rupees in 10-, 15- and 20-year bonds, with the prospect to sell additional debt depending on demand, the source said.

REC will sell retail investors 10- year bonds at a tax free rate of 8.26 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.71 percent, and 20-year bonds at 8.62 percent, the source said.

High-net worth individuals, corporates and qualified institutions will be offered 10-year bonds at 8.01 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.46 percent and 20-year bonds at 8.37 percent.

The issue will open on Aug. 30. Edelweiss Securities, Axis, ICICI Securities and AK Capital are the lead managers, the source added. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

