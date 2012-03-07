FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NEW ISSUE-REC tax-free bonds oversubscribed; retail response subdued
March 7, 2012

NEW ISSUE-REC tax-free bonds oversubscribed; retail response subdued

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - India's Rural
Electrification Corp's tax-free bond issue has
received bids worth more than 2.5 times the base size on the
first day of opening, two sources said, although the retail
portion has seen subdued response so far.	
    The state-controlled company, which lends to power and  
electrification projects, received bids worth 790 million rupees
($15.7 million) from retail investors against the minimum size
of 3.75 billion rupee bonds on offer to them, said the sources. 	
    The issue has been covered about three times in the
qualified institutional investor and corporate category, and
about four times the base size in the high net worth individual
category, the sources said.	
    The issue has a core size of 15 billion rupees and a
greenshoe option for an equivalent amount.	
    Bids for the institutions, corporates and HNI categories are
closed, while retail category remains open, the sources said.	
    The issue, rated AAA by Crisil, CARE and Fitch, opened on
Tuesday and is scheduled to close on March 12.	
    India allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via  
tax-free bonds in the current fiscal that ends on March 31.    	
    A.K. Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and RR Investors 
 Capital are the lead managers for the REC issue.   
($1 = 50.3650 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

