NEW ISSUE-REC tax-free bonds oversubscribed; retail response subdued

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - India's Rural Electrification Corp's tax-free bond issue has received bids worth more than 2.5 times the base size on the first day of opening, two sources said, although the retail portion has seen subdued response so far. The state-controlled company, which lends to power and electrification projects, received bids worth 790 million rupees ($15.7 million) from retail investors against the minimum size of 3.75 billion rupee bonds on offer to them, said the sources. The issue has been covered about three times in the qualified institutional investor and corporate category, and about four times the base size in the high net worth individual category, the sources said. The issue has a core size of 15 billion rupees and a greenshoe option for an equivalent amount. Bids for the institutions, corporates and HNI categories are closed, while retail category remains open, the sources said. The issue, rated AAA by Crisil, CARE and Fitch, opened on Tuesday and is scheduled to close on March 12. India allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current fiscal that ends on March 31. A.K. Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and RR Investors Capital are the lead managers for the REC issue. ($1 = 50.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)