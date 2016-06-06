India ready to help revive Nagarjuna oil refinery - oil minister

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s oil minister said on Monday that the government was ready to help with the revival of projects including Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd.

“The government will support any project, within the legal framework, to boost the country’s oil sector. The Nagarjuna refinery is also one of these projects,” Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC’s Hindi-language news channel.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery earlier said it was in talks with prospective investors, including state-run firms and the royal family of Saudi Arabia, to revive the idle facility in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)