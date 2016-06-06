FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India ready to help revive Nagarjuna oil refinery - oil minister
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

India ready to help revive Nagarjuna oil refinery - oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s oil minister said on Monday that the government was ready to help with the revival of projects including Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd.

“The government will support any project, within the legal framework, to boost the country’s oil sector. The Nagarjuna refinery is also one of these projects,” Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC’s Hindi-language news channel.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery earlier said it was in talks with prospective investors, including state-run firms and the royal family of Saudi Arabia, to revive the idle facility in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.