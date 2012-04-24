FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India March refinery output up 1.6 pct y/y-Govt
#Asia
April 24, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India March refinery output up 1.6 pct y/y-Govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' output rose an annual 1.6 percent to about
3.60 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, its fifth straight monthly rise, as most refiners
stepped up runs to meet financial year targets.  	
   Refinery output rose an annual 3.2 percent to about 3.41 bpd in the last fiscal year ended in
March, when Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.. Essar Oil expanded
capacity and Hindustan Mittal Energy started its 180,000 bpd plant in northern India.	
    Reliance Industry, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of
the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government. 	
    The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.9 percent to 760,900 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. During 2011/12,
India's oil output grew 1 percent to about 762,800 bpd.  	
   Natural gas output declined 10.1 percent to 3.85 billion cubic metres in March from a year
ago as output from the Reliance-operated D6  block in the east coast continued to declined.
Overall local gas output fell an annual 8.9 percent to 47.55 billion cubic metres during
2011/12.  	
     	
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
     
       REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
                        (in '000 tonnes)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                      Mar.        Mar.  April-Mar.  April-Mar.
                      2012        2011    2011/12    2010/11
  Unit             Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual     Actual
 IOC, Guwahati      80      95      96      1059       1118
 IOC, Barauni      537     575     579      5730       6207
 IOC, Koyali      1200    1257    1295     14253      13561 
 IOC, Haldia       635     696     684      8072       6878
 IOC, Mathura      736     785     797      8202       8880
 IOC, Digboi        59      57      43       622        651
 IOC, Panipat     1349    1303    1317     15496      13661
 IOC, Bongaigaon   209     203     150      2188       2008
 BPCL, Mumbai     1046    1147    1155     13355      13020 
 BPCL, Kochi       810     871     715      9448       8732
 HPCL, Mumbai      639     740     727      7722       6752
 HPCL, Visakh      804     726     849      8682       8200
 CPCL, Manali      906     889     926      9953      10104
 CPCL, Narimanam    67      55      73       611        703
 NRL, Numaligarh   258     212     218      2825       2255
 MRPL, Mangalore  1140    1116    1188     12792      12662
 ONGC, Tatipaka      5       6       8        69         69
 Reliance,Jamng   2639    3102    2910     35423      34517
 Essar, Vadinar   1600    1403    1271     13643      14873
 ___________________________________________________________
 Total          14,719  15,238  15,001   170,146    164,851
 __________________________________________________________
 	
   Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
   IOC: Indian Oil Corp 
   BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 
   MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 
   Reliance Industries Ltd 
   Essar Oil 
 _______________________________________________________________
                          CRUDE OUTPUT
                          ('000 tonnes)
                          Mar.      Mar.  April-Mar.  April-Mar.
                          2012      2011    2011/12     2010/11
  Unit              Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual      Actual
 ______________________________________________________________
 ONGC:
 Gujarat             464     452     493       5626       5757	
 Andhra Pradesh       18      28      29        305        305
 Tamil Nadu           16      20      21        249        234
 Assam               101     101     108       1203       1150
 Mumbai High        1440    1355    1422      16330      17002
 OIL:
 Assam &
 Arunachal Pradesh   322     332     324       3847       3582
 Private operators   914     930     918      10527       9682
 ______________________________________________________________
 Total             3,275   3,218   3,315     38,087     37,712
 ______________________________________________________________
    Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
    ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd 
    OIL: Oil India Ltd 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Annie Banerji; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

