TABLE-India Feb refinery output up 2.5 pct y/y-Govt
#Asia
March 21, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-India Feb refinery output up 2.5 pct y/y-Govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 2.5 percent more oil in February
compared with a year ago, reversing the declining trend of the previous two months, as most of
them stepped up runs to meet targets for the financial year ending March 31.	
    Refiners processed about 14.18 million tonnes or 3.584 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil last month, a government statement showed on Wednesday.	
    Reliance, whose two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about a
third of India's refining capacity, does not report data for its 580,000 bpd export-focused
plant to the government.    	
    Output of state refiners rose 1.08 percent in February.	
    Private refiner Essar Oil, which aims to raise capacity of its Vadinar refinery in
western India by about 29 percent to 360,000 bpd by the end of this month, processed 330,680 bpd
oil in February, about 10.1 percent more than a year ago.	
    The country's crude oil output during the month declined 3.1 percent to 757,490 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. 	
   Natural gas output declined 7.7 percent to 3.61 billion cubic metres for the month as
production from the Reliance-operated D6 block off the east coast has been consistently
declining for more than a year after touching about 60 million cubic metres per day.	
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
     
 REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
                        (in '000 tonnes)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                      Feb.        Feb.  April-Feb.  April-Feb.
                      2012        2011    2011/12    2010/11
  Unit             Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual     Actual
 IOC, Guwahati      70      89      86       963       1021
 IOC, Barauni      502     442     532      5155       5629
 IOC, Koyali      1100    1161     997     12996      12266 
 IOC, Haldia       565     627     643      7376       6194
 IOC, Mathura      690     722     721      7417       8083
 IOC, Digboi        53      53      49       565        608
 IOC, Panipat     1247    1235    1189     14193      12344
 IOC, Bongaigaon   192     167     126      1985       1859
 BPCL, Mumbai      979    1103    1083     12209      11866 
 BPCL, Kochi       740     867     680      8577       8017
 HPCL, Mumbai      598     662     601      6983       6025
 HPCL, Visakh      752     644     725      7956       7351
 CPCL, Manali      848     836     811      9064       9177
 CPCL, Narimanam    63      46      79       556        631
 NRL, Numaligarh   234     218     206      2613       2037
 MRPL, Mangalore  1075    1111    1008     11677      11474
 ONGC, Tatipaka      5       6       6        64         61
 Reliance,Jamng   2470    2883    2669     32321      31607
 Essar, Vadinar   1496    1308    1148     12240      13602
 ___________________________________________________________
 Total          13,678  14,180  13,358   154,909    149,850
 __________________________________________________________
 	
   Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
   IOC: Indian Oil Corp 
   BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 
   MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 
   Reliance Industries Ltd 
   Essar Oil 
 _______________________________________________________________
                          CRUDE OUTPUT
                          ('000 tonnes)
                          Feb.      Feb.  April-Feb.  April-Feb.
                          2012      2011    2011/12     2010/11
  Unit              Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual      Actual
 ______________________________________________________________
 ONGC:
 Gujarat             423     429     443       5174       5264
 Andhra Pradesh       17      24      25        277        276
 Tamil Nadu           15      19      20        229        213
 Assam                93      96      92       1102       1042
 Mumbai High        1331    1270    1281      14975      15580
 OIL:
 Assam &
 Arunachal Pradesh   300     306     291       3516       3258
 Private operators   837     853     834       9597       8764
 ______________________________________________________________
 Total             3,016   2,997   2,986    34,869     34,397
 ______________________________________________________________
    Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
    ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd 
    OIL: Oil India Ltd 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Annie Banerji; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

