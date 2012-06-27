FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's May refinery output rose 2.9 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's May refinery output rose 2.9 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 2.9 percent more oil in May from a year ago,
the highest growth since November, as the data for the first time included runs by 120,000
barrels per day (bpd) Bina plant in central India, according to a government statement.
    During May Indian refiners processed about 3.50 million barrels per day (bpd), the data
released on Wednesday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 5.4 percent from a year ago.
 
    India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest
in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur
consumption of industrial fuels.
    Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent
of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
    The country's crude oil output during the month edged up 0.5 percent to 768,200 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output
declined 10.8 percent to 3.70 billion cubic metres in May from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline.  
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
     
       REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
                        (in '000 tonnes)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                      May          May   April-May  April-May 
                      2012        2011      2012       2011
 Unit             Plan   Actual   Actual    Actual     Actual
 IOC, Guwahati      70      93      80       184        178
 IOC, Barauni      532     547     552      1120       1077
 IOC, Koyali       860     877    1271      1860       2497
 IOC, Haldia       675     704     736      1382       1440
 IOC, Mathura      699     767     750      1530       1494
 IOC, Digboi        57      51      60       106         76
 IOC, Panipat     1333    1396    1194      2639       2487
 IOC, Bongaigaon   165     183     180       357        350
 BPCL, Mumbai     1112    1148    1151      2237       2240
 BPCL, Kochi       830     795     600      1671       1254
 BPCL, Bina        440     424       0       891          0   
 HPCL, Mumbai      652     600     653      1017       1170
 HPCL, Visakh      476     736     666      1360       1388
 CPCL, Manali      914     800     838      1527       1738
 CPCL, Narimanam    39      41      15        82         74
 NRL, Numaligarh     0       0     240        90        453
 MRPL, Mangalore   900    1058    1191      1824       2186
 ONGC, Tatipaka      5       4       7         8         14
 Reliance,Jamng   2639    3002    2947      6003       5808
 Essar, Vadinar   1661    1563    1244      2990       2441
 __________________________________________________________ 
 Total          14,058  14,796  14,373    28,877     28,364
 __________________________________________________________
 
   Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
   IOC: Indian Oil Corp 
   BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 
   MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 
   Reliance Industries Ltd 
   Essar Oil 
 ______________________________________________________________
                          CRUDE OUTPUT
                          ('000 tonnes)
                          May        May   April-May   April-May
                         2012        2011     2012        2011
  Unit              Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual      Actual
 ______________________________________________________________
 ONGC:
 Gujarat             453     452     489        888        962
 Andhra Pradesh       24      25      27         49         54
 Tamil Nadu           18      21      21         42         41
 Assam                99     100     102        196        204
 Mumbai High        1367    1315    1355       2613       2701
 OIL:
 Assam &
 Arunachal Pradesh   332     314     324        630        640
 Private operators   1037   1022     917       1975       1818
 _____________________________________________________________ 
 Total             3,331   3,249   3,234      6,393      6,420
 ______________________________________________________________
     Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
     ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd 
     OIL: Oil India Ltd 
  

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Kriti Anand)

