TABLE-India's July refinery output up 3.6 pct y/y-govt
August 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's July refinery output up 3.6 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 3.6 percent
more oil in July from a year ago, a third straight monthly rise
although the pace has slowed from June because of maintenance
shutdowns at some refineries, a government statement on Friday
said.
    During July, Indian refiners processed about 3.542 million
barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry
showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 9.4 percent from a
year ago. 
    India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1
percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the
government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is
set to spur consumption of industrial fuels, government data
showed last month. 
    Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd 
export-focused plant to the government.
    The country's crude oil output during the month edged down
0.6 percent to 770,000 bpd, still a fraction of the overall
needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
    Natural gas output fell 13.6 percent to 3.58 billion cubic
metres in July from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to
decline.
    
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
     
       REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
                        (in '000 tonnes)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                      July        July  April-July April-July
                      2012        2011      2012       2011
 Unit             Plan   Actual   Actual    Actual     Actual
 IOC, Guwahati     82      68       67        343        311
 IOC, Barauni      532     540     419       2149       2048
 IOC, Koyali      1050    1055    1223       4065       4946
 IOC, Haldia       650     577     653       2416       2793
 IOC, Mathura      640     700     756       2913       3002
 IOC, Digboi        58      60      59        225        188
 IOC, Panipat     1364    1197    1300       5099       4969
 IOC, Bongaigaon   205     211     185        779        710
 BPCL, Mumbai     1141    1137    1145       4480       4503
 BPCL, Kochi       865     942     797       3514       2707
 BPCL, Bina        400     339       0       1784          0   
 HPCL, Mumbai      652     710     600       2333       2368
 HPCL, Visakh      822     470     837       2485       3040
 CPCL, Manali      630     707     917       3078       3338
 CPCL, Narimanam    61      48      43        197        170
 NRL, Numaligarh   265     244     249        559        959
 MRPL, Mangalore  1175    1194    1117       4108       4438
 ONGC, Tatipaka      5       4       5         17         24
 Reliance,Jamng   2639    3040    3015      11965      11686
 Essar, Vadinar   1661    1738    1072       6337       4741
 __________________________________________________________ 
 Total          14,898  14,984  14,458     58,844     56,942
 __________________________________________________________
 
   Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
   IOC: Indian Oil Corp 
   BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 
   MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 
   Reliance Industries Ltd 
   Essar Oil 
 ______________________________________________________________
                          CRUDE OUTPUT
                          ('000 tonnes)
                         July       July  April-July  April-July
                         2012        2011     2012        2011
  Unit              Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual      Actual
 ______________________________________________________________
 ONGC:
 Gujarat             454     446     488       1765       1922
 Andhra Pradesh       23      25      26         98        105
 Tamil Nadu           18      21      21         84         83
 Assam               101     104     100        398        402
 Mumbai High        1409    1314    1411       5207       5468
 OIL:
 Assam &
 Arunachal Pradesh   334     326     329       1262       1286
 Private operators  1032    1021     902       3976       3598
 _____________________________________________________________ 
 Total             3,371   3,256   3,277     12,790     12,863
 ______________________________________________________________
     Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
     ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd 
     OIL: Oil India Ltd  

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

