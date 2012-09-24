FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
September 24, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's August refinery output up 8.4 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 8.4 percent
more oil in August from a year ago, a fourth straight monthly
rise and the biggest jump since November, a government statement
on Monday said, as most plants operated at higher capacity after
maintenance shutdowns.
    During August, Indian refiners processed about 3.60 million
barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry
showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 7.8 percent from a
year ago. 
    India's oil products demand in 2012/13 is likely to grow an
annual 6.1 percent, the highest in five years, government data
showed last month. 
    Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
    The country's crude oil output during the month edged down
0.6 percent to 763,300 bpd, still a fraction of the overall
needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
    Natural gas output fell 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion cubic
metres in August from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block of f th e ea st coast continued to
decline.
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
     
       REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
                        (in '000 tonnes)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
                       Aug.        Aug.   April-Aug.  April-Aug.
                      2012        2011      2012       2011
 Unit             Plan   Actual  Actual     Actual     Actual
 IOC, Guwahati      85       5      98        348        409
 IOC, Barauni      532     579     185       2728       2233
 IOC, Koyali      1060    1195    1059       5260       6005
 IOC, Haldia       650     543     670       2959       3464
 IOC, Mathura      641     733     684       3646       3686
 IOC, Digboi        58      58      53        283        242
 IOC, Panipat     1343    1307    1383       6406       6352
 IOC, Bongaigaon   205     214     165        993        875
 BPCL, Mumbai     1103    1102    1091       5582       5595
 BPCL, Kochi       865     921     797       4435       3504
 BPCL, Bina        545     604       0       2388          0   
 HPCL, Mumbai      652     747     639       3079       3006
 HPCL, Visakh      822     414     728       2900       3768
 CPCL, Manali      527     483     772       3561       4110
 CPCL, Narimanam    61      62      64        258        234
 NRL, Numaligarh   265     269     239        829       1198
 MRPL, Mangalore  1175    1198    1106       5306       5544
 ONGC, Tatipaka      5       4       5         21         29
 Reliance,Jamng   2639    3044    3004      15009      14690
 Essar, Vadinar   1661    1722    1280       8059       6021
 ____________________________________________________________ 
 Total          14,895  15,205  14,022     74,049     70,964
 _____________________________________________________________
 
   Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
   IOC: Indian Oil Corp 
   BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 
   CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 
   MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 
   Reliance Industries Ltd 
   Essar Oil 
 ______________________________________________________________
                          CRUDE OUTPUT
                          ('000 tonnes)
                         Aug.       Aug.  April-Aug.  April-Aug.
                        2012        2011     2012        2011
  Unit              Plan   Actual  Actual    Actual      Actual
 ______________________________________________________________
 ONGC:
 Gujarat             454     441     487       2206       2409
 Andhra Pradesh       23      24      25        122        130
 Tamil Nadu           18      21      21        105        104
 Assam               101     105      99        503        501
 Mumbai High        1417    1309    1403       6516       6871
 OIL:
 Assam &
 Arunachal Pradesh   334     321     331       1583       1616
 Private operators  1027    1007     882       4982       4479
 _____________________________________________________________ 
 Total             3,375   3,228   3,248     16,017     16,111
 ______________________________________________________________
     Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
     ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd 
     OIL: Oil India Ltd  

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
