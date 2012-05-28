FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's April refinery output down 2.8 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's April refinery output down 2.8 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' output fell an annual 2.8 percent to about 3.33 million
barrels per day (bpd) in April, its first decline since January, the government data showed on
Monday, due to shutdown of units at refineries and eased demand for refined products during the
month.	
    For details of India's April fuel demand, see: 	
    Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of
the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.	
    The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.3 percent to 768,100 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output
declined 11.3 percent to 3.63 billion cubic metres in April from a year earlier as output from
the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline.	
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:	
	
    REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT    	
                      (in '000 tonnes)    	
_____________________________________________________________    	
                              April          April       	
                               2012           2011           	
 Unit                         Actual         Actual      	
 IOC, Guwahati                  91              98                   	
 IOC, Barauni                  573             525                   	
 IOC, Koyali                   983           1,225                 	
 IOC, Haldia                   678             705                 	
 IOC, Mathura                  763             745                  	
 IOC, Digboi                    45              16                   	
 IOC, Panipat                1,243           1,293               	
 IOC, Bongaigaon               175             171               	
 BPCL, Mumbai                1,089           1,089              	
 BPCL, Kochi                   876             654                  	
 HPCL, Mumbai                  417             532                 	
 HPCL, Visakh                  624             723                	
 CPCL, Manali                  726             900                   	
 CPCL, Narimanam                41              59                  	
 NRL, Numaligarh                90             213                	
 MRPL, Mangalore               767             995                  	
 ONGC, Tatipaka                  4               7                  	
 Reliance,Jamng              3,002            2,861               	
 Essar, Vadinar              1,427            1,197               	
_____________________________________________________________  	
 Total                      13,614           14,006            	
_____________________________________________________________    	
    Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas	
    IOC: Indian Oil Corp 	
    BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 	
    HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 	
    CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp 	
    MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd 	
    Reliance Industries Ltd 	
    Essar Oil 	
_____________________________________________________________    	
                         CRUDE OUTPUT    	
                        ('000 tonnes)    	
                              April          April  	
                               2012          2011       	
 Unit                         Actual        Actual      	
_____________________________________________________________    	
 ONGC:   	
 Gujarat                       436            473	
 Andhra Pradesh                 24             27	
 Tamil Nadu                     21             20	
 Assam                          96            102  	
 Mumbai High                 1,298          1,346	
 OIL:    	
 Assam &                       
 Arunachal Pradesh             316            317	
 Private operators             953            901	
_____________________________________________________________    	
 Total                       3,144          3,186	
____________________________________________________________    	
    The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Target for refinery and oil
output for April have not yet been fixed.	
    ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd    	
    OIL: Oil India Ltd 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)

