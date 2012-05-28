TABLE-India's April refinery output down 2.8 pct y/y-govt

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' output fell an annual 2.8 percent to about 3.33 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, its first decline since January, the government data showed on Monday, due to shutdown of units at refineries and eased demand for refined products during the month. For details of India's April fuel demand, see: Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.3 percent to 768,100 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output declined 11.3 percent to 3.63 billion cubic metres in April from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) _____________________________________________________________ April April 2012 2011 Unit Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 91 98 IOC, Barauni 573 525 IOC, Koyali 983 1,225 IOC, Haldia 678 705 IOC, Mathura 763 745 IOC, Digboi 45 16 IOC, Panipat 1,243 1,293 IOC, Bongaigaon 175 171 BPCL, Mumbai 1,089 1,089 BPCL, Kochi 876 654 HPCL, Mumbai 417 532 HPCL, Visakh 624 723 CPCL, Manali 726 900 CPCL, Narimanam 41 59 NRL, Numaligarh 90 213 MRPL, Mangalore 767 995 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 Reliance,Jamng 3,002 2,861 Essar, Vadinar 1,427 1,197 _____________________________________________________________ Total 13,614 14,006 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _____________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April April 2012 2011 Unit Actual Actual _____________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 436 473 Andhra Pradesh 24 27 Tamil Nadu 21 20 Assam 96 102 Mumbai High 1,298 1,346 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 316 317 Private operators 953 901 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,144 3,186 ____________________________________________________________ The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Target for refinery and oil output for April have not yet been fixed. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)