FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian parliament passes bill to draw investment into banks
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Indian parliament passes bill to draw investment into banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indian parliament passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at drawing foreign investment to the banking sector by increasing shareholders’ voting rights, after dropping a controversial clause allowing banks to trade in commodity futures.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government is in a race against the clock to pass reforms it says are needed to breathe life into Asia’s third-largest economy, which is headed for the worst year of growth in a decade. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.