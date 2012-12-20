FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian parliament gives final approval to banking amendment bill
December 20, 2012

Indian parliament gives final approval to banking amendment bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upper house of India’s parliament approved a bill on Thursday clearing the way to issue more banking licences and attract more foreign investment into the lending sector.

The action comes after the lower house of parliament had approved the bill on Monday.

The bill will face steep implementation challenges, analysts said, given investor confidence in the banking sector is low due to high valuations in the private sector and falling earnings at their public sector counterparts.

The Reserve Bank of India is also expected to move slowly in issuing new banking licenses, analysts added. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

