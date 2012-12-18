FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to drop commodity trade clause from bank bill: minister
December 18, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

India to drop commodity trade clause from bank bill: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government will drop a controversial clause from a banking bill pending in parliament that would have allowed banks to trade in commodity futures, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday.

Opposition to the clause threatened to stall the passing of the bill, which is aimed at drawing foreign investment into the banking sector and increasing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulatory oversight in local banks.

“We are dropping the future clause in the banking amendment bill,” Nath told Reuters.

The bill could voted on in the lower house of parliament as soon as Tuesday. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

