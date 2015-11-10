Factbox - India announces FDI reforms in 15 sectors

A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday eased foreign direct investment norms in sectors including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, in a bid to drum up investment and speed up growth.

Here are the key changes:

Sector/Acti New limit and route Old limit and route

vity

Teleports 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct

without govt nod)

without govt nod)

Direct to 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct

Home (TV) without govt nod)

without govt nod)

Cable 100 pct (up to 49 pct 74 pct (up to 49 pct

networks without govt nod)

without govt nod)

Pvt banking FIIs/FPIs/QFIs can

invest up to 74 pct

Investment

Cofee/rubbe 100 pct without govt Only tea open to

r/cardamom/ nod foreign investment

palm oil

plantations

FM Radio 49 pct with govt nod 26 pct with govt nod

News 49 pct with govt nod 26 pct with govt nod

channels

Non-news 100 pct without prior 100 pct with govt nod

channels nod

Duty free 100 pct without govt

shops no

Wholesale/s Same entity can do Wholesale/cash &

ingle brand single brand retail carry trader cannot

retailing trading and wholesale open retail shops to

(100 pct without govt sell to consumer

nod) directly

Limited * 100 pct without LLPs with FDI not

liability govt nod (‘ownership eligible to make any

partnership and ‘control’defined) downstream

s * LLPs having foreign investments

investment permitted

to make downstream

investment in another

company or LLP

Foreign Can give single Can give single

Investment window clearance for window clearance for

Promotion investment investment

Board can projects up projects up

give single to 50 bln rupees to from 30 bln rupees

window ($753 mln)