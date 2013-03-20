India confident of passing reform bills - fin min

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s ruling coalition has majority to pass reform bills in parliament, the finance minister said on Wednesday, a day after a key political ally withdrew support in protest against the government’s position on a U.N. resolution on Sri Lanka.

“I am sure on the merits of reform bills, political parties will support the government,” P. Chidambaram said at a press conference.

He declined to comment on the possibility of early elections. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)