India confident of passing reform bills - fin min
March 20, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

India confident of passing reform bills - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s ruling coalition has majority to pass reform bills in parliament, the finance minister said on Wednesday, a day after a key political ally withdrew support in protest against the government’s position on a U.N. resolution on Sri Lanka.

“I am sure on the merits of reform bills, political parties will support the government,” P. Chidambaram said at a press conference.

He declined to comment on the possibility of early elections. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

