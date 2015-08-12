FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India tax reform push stalled by parliament chaos
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

India tax reform push stalled by parliament chaos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian opposition politicians on Wednesday stalled a last minute attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to pass a major tax shake up aimed at creating one of the world’s largest single markets and driving economic growth.

Members of the Congress party yelled slogans in the well of the upper house, leading the speaker to adjourn proceedings until 1100 (0530 GMT) on Thursday, which is the last day of the current sitting of parliament.

Failing to approve the Goods and Service Tax in this session will make it hard for the government to meet a self-imposed deadline to roll out the levy from April next year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.