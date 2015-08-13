FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's upper house of parliament ends monsoon session without passing tax reform
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

India's upper house of parliament ends monsoon session without passing tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The “monsoon” session of India’s upper house of parliament ended before lunch on Thursday without the passage of a major tax reform bill, after opposition protests that prevented the house from functioning every day of the three-week sitting.

The proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) is the biggest tax overhaul since independence from Britain in 1947. It will subsume myriads of federal and state tax levies, replacing a chaotic structure that inflates costs.

The delay in passing the law will make it difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet a self-imposed deadline of next April for its launch. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.