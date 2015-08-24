FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SEBI approves merger with commodities regulator
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

India's SEBI approves merger with commodities regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said its board has approved a planned merger with the commodities regulator, while also deciding to increase the number of anchor investors allowed for larger public issuances.

The approval by SEBI’s board on Monday was considered a formality after India’s finance ministry had announced earlier this year it would seek the merger of the regulator with the Forward Markets Commission. SEBI chairman U.K. Sinha has previously said he expects to conclude the merger by September.

SEBI also said it would allow additional anchor investors for public issuances in which preferred allocation is set at more than 2.5 billion rupees, although sales of below that amount would retain the current limit of 25 investors.

For SEBI board statement, see (bit.ly/1EdMKyW) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

