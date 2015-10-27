FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEBI says to enhance scrutiny of corp debt investments
October 27, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

SEBI says to enhance scrutiny of corp debt investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will increase surveillance of mutual fund investments in corporate debt, its Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Tuesday and called for the industry to be more careful with investments and procedures.

Sinha’s comments come amid growing worries about corporate debt investments by asset managers after a unit of JP Morgan in India suffered significant mark-to-market losses in late August when auto-parts maker Amtek Auto Ltd’s debt was downgraded by rating agencies.

The regulator, at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), added SEBI would also look at whether there were any conflicts of interest in the ratings process.

Sinha also noted SEBI would come out with a new set of regulations for the distribution of mutual fund products, “hopefully” in a couple months.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
