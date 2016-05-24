FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian regulator bars two companies from securities markets
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Indian regulator bars two companies from securities markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator on Tuesday barred the country’s largest edible oil importer, Ruchi Soya Industries, from dealing in the securities markets until a further investigation into potential insider trading violations in castor seed contracts earlier this year.

In its interim order, Securities Exchange and Board of India also barred National Steel and Agro Industries from dealing in securities until “further directions.” The regulator said it was looking into the possible involvement of the two companies in unusual movements in castor seed contracts in January.

India’s National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) in January suspended all running castor seed contracts “to maintain market equilibrium” after it found abnormal trading in the last few months.

Both companies were not immediately reachable for comment.

For the full release: (bit.ly/1VgMtls) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.