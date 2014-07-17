FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India regulator issues draft rules for infrastructure trusts
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

India regulator issues draft rules for infrastructure trusts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - India’s capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI), on Thursday issued draft rules for setting up infrastructure investment trusts that would allow companies to monetize their infrastructure projects.

Among the guidelines, the regulator proposed to allow infrastructure trusts to raise money either through a public issue or a private placement, with a minimum issue size of 2.5 billion rupees ($41.54 million).

SEBI has sought public comments on the draft rules by July 24. For the detailed guidelines, see (bit.ly/1wzjUzm)

India has ambitious plans to fix its creaky infrastructure which some analysts estimate would require an investment of $1 trillion over five years.

Earlier this month, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced tax incentives for REITs and infrastructure investment trusts in his budget address to attract foreign investment for the sector. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.