MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday issued draft guidelines to set up real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India, reviving an effort that it had put on hold in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

REITs are listed entities that mainly invest in income-producing real estate assets, from which most of the income is distributed to its shareholders. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Himank Sharma; Editing by Tony Munroe)