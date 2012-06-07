Reliance to double its operating profit over next 4-5 yrs

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries expects to double its operating profit over the next four to five years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

The company also plans to invest 1 trillion rupees ($18 billion) across its businesses in India over the next 4-5 years, he said.

The energy-focused conglomerate reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in profit during the three months to March, its shares are near a three-year low, and its rising cash pile has fuelled investor disquiet. ($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)