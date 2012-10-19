FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance makes 1st purchase of Canadian heavy oil-sources
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Reliance makes 1st purchase of Canadian heavy oil-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd , owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, has imported its first parcel of about 320,000 barrels of Canadian heavy oil this month, sources with knowledge of the development said, becoming the first Indian refiner to do so.

Reliance’s two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil -- about 28 percent of the country’s overall refining capacity.

The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and improve refining margins. The company reported a gross refining margin of $9.50 a barrel for the September quarter, up from $7.60 a barrel in the previous quarter, helped by higher demand and unplanned refinery shutdowns in Asia.

No comment was available from Reliance.

“Canadian heavy oil mostly likely Cold Lake came in a combi cargo with Ecuador’s Oriente grade,” said one of the sources. He said the price of the Canadian heavy oil bought from PetroChina is linked to Dubai.

Reliance processed eight new crudes for the first time in the last fiscal year ending March 31, as it always looks for economical feedstock, the company said in its annual report for 2011/12 which is posted on its website.

Weightage of heavy grades from the Latin American region may rise significantly from the current about 30 percent as the private refiner last month signed a deal with Venezuela’s PDVSA to buy between 300,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.