TABLE-India Reliance May crude imports jump 23 pct y/y-trade
#Asia
June 8, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India Reliance May crude imports jump 23 pct y/y-trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 8 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, boosted oil imports 23 percent over a year ago in May, including a
rare purchase of Gabon's Olende grade and Russian Export Blend, tanker discharge data made
available to Reuters showed.	
    Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about five percent more oil in January-May from a year ago. It bought about a third of
its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi
Arabia.	
    The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest
oil supplier in the first five months of this year.	
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^	
  For Q1 2012 import by Reliance, see: 	
  Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-May 2012	
    link.reuters.com/tap68s	
 Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar:	
    link.reuters.com/sap68s	
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^	
   Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador and Albacora from Brazil;
Merey from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Dalia and Gimboa from Angola; Lokele from Cameroon;
Aseng from Equatorial Guinea; and Patos Marinza Albania.	
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in Jan-May 2012 versus a year ago,
according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day
(bpd):	
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Country/  May  April  May    %chg    %chg   April  March   %chg    %chg   Jan-May Jan-May  %chg
Region   2012   2012 2011  May/Apr  May/May  2011   2012  Apr/Mar  Apr/Apr   2012    2011  yr/yr
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Latam 
Brazil     65    --    --      --      --     66     98    -100     -100      86      55      56
Colombia   --    --    --      --      --     63     --      --     -100      --      20    -100
Ecuador    --    --    --      --      --     --     --      --       --      --      13    -100
Mexico     96    64    56      51      71     62     62       3        3      70      49      41
Venezuela 267   139   135      93      98    219    338     -59      -37     221     178      24
TOTAL     428   202   191     112     124    410    498     -59      -51     377     315      20	
 Asia 
Malaysia   --     8    --    -100      --     --     --     --        --       2      --      --
Australia  --    --    --      --      --     --     18    -100       --       8      13     -39
TOTAL      --     8    --    -100      --     --     18     -54       --       9      13     -25	
 Meast 
N. Zone   112   165   203     -32     -45     16    179      -8      905     144      112     29
Oman       --    --   258      --    -100    128     25    -100     -100      12      182    -94
Iraq       --   125   123    -100    -100    123     --      --        2      77      116    -34
Qatar     157   102    59      54     164     78     65      56       31     107       66     63
Kuwait     --    --    34      --    -100     --     --      --       --      --        7   -100
S Arabia  191   190   125      --      52    145    306     -38       31     195      179      9
UAE        60   160    33     -63      82     74     80     100      116      91       64     42
Dubai      --    --    15      --    -100     --     32    -100       --      21        6    228
Yemen      --    67    --    -100      --     --     --      --       --      25       14     88
TOTAL     520   810   851     -36     -39    565    688      18       43     672      746    -10	
	
 Europe 
Albania    --     5     --   -100      --     --      4      18       --        2      --     --
TOTAL      --     5     --   -100      --     --      4      18       --        2      --     --
  	
 C.I.S. 
Russia     34    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --        7      --     --
TOTAL      34    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --        7      --     --
 Africa    --    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --       --      --     --
Nigeria    --    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --       --       7   -100
Angola    123    63     --     94      --    150    101     -37      -58       71      63     13
Cameroon   --    21     --   -100      --     20     20       4        5        8       4    101
Congo      41    --     --     --      --     --     30    -100       --       14       4    309
Chad       30    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --        6      --     --
Egypt      --    54     35   -100    -100     73     35      55      -26       29      37    -23
Gabon      70    12     --    466      --     --     32     -62       --       23      --     --
Sudan      --    --     --     --      --     --     --      --       --        4      --     --
Eq Guinea  76    23     --    232      --     --     33     -32       --       31       6    384
TOTAL     340   173     35     96     868     243   252     -31      -29      187     120     55
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 1322   1199   1077   10      23   1219   1460     -18       -2     1253    1193      5
________________________________________________________________________________________________
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of
days. 	
	
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

